Indicators: Support and Resistance MT4

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Support and Resistance MT4:

Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.

Support and Resistance MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
how to apply it within the mql code?
 
you made a good indicator, but how to use it from EA code? Can you write some example?
 
Thank you sir, this is perfect
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