Indicators: Spread indicator MT5

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Spread indicator MT5:

Spread MetaTrader indicator — displays current spread in the main window of the chart. You can modify the font parameters, indicator's position and the normalization of the spread value. The spread is redrawn after each tick, ensuring the most current and active spread value. This can be useful for brokers with variable spreads or with spreads that are widened often. You can also enable a spread label to be shown near the current Bid line. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.

Spread indicator MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 

Hello, it doesn't work in my home?

 
bedemagba #:

Hello, it doesn't work in my home?

Code Base

Spread Indicator

Mirza Baig, 2013.12.24 10:40

Spread Indicator - displays current spread in the chart window.

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