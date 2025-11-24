Indicators: RSIOMA MT5

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RSIOMA MT5:

RSIOMA MetaTrader indicator — this indicator takes two moving averages, calculates their RSI (Relative Strength Index) and then also adds a moving average of the calculated RSI. These two lines now can accurately signal the trend changes. They are shown in the separate window where they change from 0 to 100. The auxiliary histogram is shown for a quick-glance view of the current trend. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the MetaTrader platform.

RSIOMA MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
How do I get the RSIOMA indicator on my5
 
Automated-Trading:

RSIOMA MT5:

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

Hello,
I am interested in the EA for RSIOMA which closes the current position after the opposite signal 
 
This is a clean and easy indicator for making EA. Nice job Tuan!
 
clean code and easy for making EA from this indicator. great sharing!
 
I like your indicator.
 
very good
 
very nice signal,simple and easy not need to watch over many other signals. i need its robot auto trading any one help me 
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