Indicators: Round Levels MT5
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Round Levels MT5:
Round Levels MetaTrader indicator — an MT4/MT5 indicator that can display round levels and zones near them based on your configuration. It can be useful to trade off the natural psychological support and resistance zones. It can also issue alerts when the price is in either support or resistance zone.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van