scanning network finished
Guys , can someone help? it says " network scanning finished" and im not sure what to do..
Please don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.
Your previous post (and an answer) has been merged into this topic.
Guys , can someone help? it says " network scanning finished" and im not sure what to do..
what is the problem? I see no problem at all.
from time to time, the application scans to avaliate the best server to connect.. it is a ping-scan. It starts from time to time and finishes.
Where is the problem?
what is the problem? I see no problem at all.
from time to time, the application scans to avaliate the best server to connect.. it is a ping-scan. It starts from time to time and finishes.
Where is the problem?
Every time this happens, my orders do not update.
What i have tried is to uninstall the terminal and install it again or close and restart mt5 and then it works again for a bit and then the problem reappears....
Hey , I have this problem here.. it continues to say "scanning network finished" anyone knows how to solve this? thanks
1 14:33:28.258 Network '2448329': scanning network for access points 1 14:33:34.398 Network '2448329': scanning network finished
To me this means everything is fine.
Check the bottom right corner:
But keep in mind it's weekend Forex is closed and this could be used to maintain the servers.
Check what happens when you klick on re-scan there:
Hey , I have this problem here.. it continues to say "scanning network finished" anyone knows how to solve this? thankss
you have not shown any problem. Scanning for better connection is normal; especially over the weekend.
EDIT: As mentioned by carl: it is the weekend, so do not expect orders to update.
If you still have issues, then, add some images and longer description of issue. Learn how to create a post on the forum.
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Hey , I have this problem here.. it continues to say "scanning network finished" anyone knows how to solve this? thankss