scanning network finished

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Hey , I have this problem here.. it continues to say "scanning network finished" anyone knows how to solve this? thankss

1 14:33:28.258 Network '2448329': scanning network for access points
1 14:33:34.398 Network '2448329': scanning network finished
 

Guys , can someone help? it says " network scanning finished" and im not sure what to do..

 
Maracujax #: Guys , can someone help? it says " network scanning finished" and im not sure what to do..

did you ask your broker? always download installer from your broker. The installer on this site is beta version. Often does not work.

[Deleted]  

Please don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.

Your previous post (and an answer) has been merged into this topic.

 
Maracujax #:

Guys , can someone help? it says " network scanning finished" and im not sure what to do..

what is the problem? I see no problem at all.

from time to time, the application scans to avaliate the best server to connect.. it is a ping-scan. It starts from time to time and finishes.


Where is the problem?

 
rrocchi #:

what is the problem? I see no problem at all.

from time to time, the application scans to avaliate the best server to connect.. it is a ping-scan. It starts from time to time and finishes.


Where is the problem?

Every time this happens, my orders do not update. 


What i have tried is to uninstall the terminal and install it again or close and restart mt5 and then it works again for a bit and then the problem reappears....

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

did you ask your broker? always download installer from your broker. The installer on this site is beta version. Often does not work.

Hey thanks for your help, what exactly do you mean by installer?

 
Maracujax:

Hey , I have this problem here.. it continues to say "scanning network finished" anyone knows how to solve this? thanks

1 14:33:28.258 Network '2448329': scanning network for access points
1 14:33:34.398 Network '2448329': scanning network finished

To me this means everything is fine.

Check the bottom right corner:


But keep in mind it's weekend Forex is closed and this could be used to maintain the servers.

Check what happens when you klick on re-scan there:


 
Maracujax:

Hey , I have this problem here.. it continues to say "scanning network finished" anyone knows how to solve this? thankss

you have not shown any problem. Scanning for better connection is normal; especially over the weekend.

EDIT: As mentioned by carl: it is the weekend, so do not expect orders to update.

If you still have issues, then, add some images and longer description of issue. Learn how to create a post on the forum.

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