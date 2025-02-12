Indicators: Pinbar Detector MT5
Automated-Trading:i want this
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van
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Pinbar Detector MT5:
Pinbar Detector is a MetaTrader indicator that tries to detect Pinbars (also known as "Pin-bar" or "Pin bar") and marks them by placing a "smiling face" symbol below the bullish Pinbars and above the bearish Pinbars. It is a pure price action indicator, which is not using any standard technical indicators in its code. The configuration of Pinbar detection can be done via the indicator's input parameters. Pinbar Detector can issue platform alerts and email alerts on detection. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van