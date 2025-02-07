Balance Issue

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The Balance Is Showing at my beside my Profile. But it's not showing on the trading tab, that's why i can't trade, please help


 

You have confused your MQL5 account balance with your broker trading account balance.

The $20 you've deposited into your MQL5 account is for purchasing products and services in the MQL5.com website.

You need to deposit money into your trading account through your broker in order to be able to trade with it.

MQL5.com is not a broker nor offers real trading accounts, as it is mentioned at the bottom right of this website.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You have confused your MQL5 account balance with your broker trading account balance.

The $20 you've deposited into your MQL5 account is for purchasing products and services in the MQL5.com website.

You need to deposit money into your trading account through your broker in order to be able to trade with it.

MQL5.com is not a broker nor offers real trading accounts, as it is mentioned at the bottom right of this website.

This is not refundable or transferable?
[Deleted]  
Christian Philip #: This is not refundable or transferable?

It seems you did not pay attention when you topped up ... so, now you will have to contact the Service Desk and request their assistance.


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