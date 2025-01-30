Indicators: Murrey Math Line X MT5

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Murrey Math Line X MT5:

Murrey Math Line X MetaTrader indicator — a pivot line indicator that will definitely help every trader who knows how to trade with support, resistance, and pivot lines. It displays 8 primary lines (with 5 more additional ones) on the main chart, helping you to find the best points to sell, buy, and exit your positions. The indicator can issue alerts when a candle closes after breaking any of the pivot lines. You can download this indicator for MT4 and MT5 platform.

Murrey Math Line X MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
A bit buggy, but over all good indicator. Useful in telling what has happened with price over time.
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