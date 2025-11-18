Indicators: Market Profile MT5
when i attached to chart, mt5 become lags. i think it consumes a lot of memory. im using a i5 pc with 8gb ram
The indicator is causing the candlestick draw to be delayed, and the bid and ask are not matching on the current candlestick. This issue is most prevalent on the 1-minute timeframe, and the metatrader is randomly crashing.
The indicator is extremely slow. You can't display so many graphical objects on the chart. It will inevitably lagging. Graphics like this one should be created using Canvas.
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Market Profile MT5:
Market Profile MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a free-draw rectangle session to create a custom market profile on any timeframe. Six different color schemes are available to draw the profile's blocks. Drawing profiles as a plain color histogram is also possible. Alternatively, you may choose to color the profile based on bullish/bearish bars. This indicator is based on bare price action and does not use any standard indicators. It is available for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van