Indicators: Market Profile MT4
Hello friend, I have your MarketProfile indicator for MT4. I wanted to know if it would be possible for you to send me the version with only the rectangle function, please, as I need it for a strategy I am designing.
I tried to extract it from your original code, but it has many dependencies, and honestly, I get lost in so much code (more than 3,000 lines). I only need the complete rectangle function, which draws a MarketProfile over the candles where the MPR rectangle is placed.
When you can, please respond to my request privately please.
Hello Tuan.
The price is often for a long time in one place and the accumulated empty tics form a level in which there is no real volume of bidding.
Could you make a version of the indicator in which the tick volume of the level is divided by the number of bars located at this level? Then we will be able to see how strong in the real value of the trade volume
really effective, a powerful tool
Отличный индикатор
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Market Profile MT4:
Market Profile MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a free-draw rectangle session to create a custom market profile on any timeframe. Six different color schemes are available to draw the profile's blocks. Drawing profiles as a plain color histogram is also possible. Alternatively, you may choose to color the profile based on bullish/bearish bars. This indicator is based on bare price action and does not use any standard indicators. It is available for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van