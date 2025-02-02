Indicators: Daily Percentage Change MT5

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Daily Percentage Change MT5:

Daily Percentage Change (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of currency rate related to the previous daily close and displays it in percentage points in the main chart window of the platform. Additionally, it can display the weekly and monthly percentage changes. Different colors can be set for positive or negative price increases. Also, a small customizable arrow helps to visualize the price change direction. If your broker uses an unconventional time zone, the indicator can use Time Shift parameter to adjust the hour it will use for the day's end. The indicator works equally well in MT4 and MT5.

Daily Percentage Change MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
Thanks ! You can please also add Yearly,Quaterly and Hourly percentange change ?
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