Indicators: Candle Wicks Length Display Indicator MT4

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Candle Wicks Length Display Indicator MT4:

Candle Wicks Length Display MetaTrader indicator is an indicator that can display the length of candle wicks in pips directly on your chart. You can set the minimum length to be displayed. Alternatively, it can show wick lengths that are less than the given limit. The indicator supports all sorts of alerts and works with both MT4 and MT5.

Candle Wicks Length Display Indicator MT4

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
not displaying on my chart 
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