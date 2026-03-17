Indicators: Beginner indicator MT5

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Beginner indicator MT5:

Beginner MetaTrader indicator — a very simple custom indicator that displays the local tops and bottoms on the chart with the red and blue dots near them. It analyzes the maximum and minimums on the certain period and then compares them to the range, in which the currency pair was trading, and if the top/bottom is significant enough, it marks it with the dot. This indicator redraws itself and thus should not be used for generating trading signals as the dots' positions may change. Both MT4 and MT5 versions of the indicator are available.

Beginner indicator MT5

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
Automated-Trading:

Beginner indicator MT5:

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

Where I find the indicator 
 
ahmedyakout777 #:
Where I find the indicator 

In the link of the first post.

Beginner indicator MT5

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