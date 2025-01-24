Unable to locate the indicator coloring buffers

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Please, I am unable to locate the indicator coloring buffers that I will leave attached, could someone help me?

Files:
Supertrend-CCI.mq5  30 kb
[Deleted]  

When asking a question, please explain in detail, and if relevant, also include screenshots, log output, etc.

If you are attempting to access the indicator's buffer via iCustom(), then show your attempts, use the CODE button (Alt-S), and describe your problem clearly.

EDIT:

If you have difficulty expressing yourself in English, then use the Portuguese forum instead.

Se tiver dificuldade em exprimir-se em inglês, utilize o fórum português.

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Okay, the problem was clearly described, as I said I don't know how to find the coloring buffers in the source code above, I saw that you are an experienced trader, if you can help me I would be very grateful, thank you.

EDIT: According to the attached print, would the buffers you indicated be those of the candles?


[Deleted]  
Matheus.vidal1 #: Okay, the problem was clearly described, as I said I don't know how to find the coloring buffers in the source code above, I saw that you are an experienced trader, if you can help me I would be very grateful, thank you.

No, the issue was not clearly described. The code already indicates which buffers are for the colour index. So, your question is unclear.

   SetIndexBuffer(0,stch  ,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(1,stcl  ,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(2,stcbc ,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // <---
   SetIndexBuffer(3,zli   ,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(4,st    ,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(5,stc   ,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // <---
   SetIndexBuffer(6,prices,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); 
   SetIndexBuffer(7,count ,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
Do you know how to code?
[Deleted]  

I've already informed you multiple times that on the English forum, please write in English, or your posts will be removed.

Stop, writing in Portuguese. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.

[Deleted]  
Matheus.vidal1 #: EDIT: According to the attached print, would the buffers you indicated be those of the candles?

If you don't know how to code, how will that help you?

Anyway, it is buffer #2 (array variable "stcbc") for the first plot (which is a colour histogram).

   SetIndexBuffer(2,stcbc ,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
 
It's not because I'm not a programmer that this won't help me, as I informed you, I'm passing this data on to a freelancer friend of mine, so yes it will help me a lot, I wish you a lot of peace of mind my friend, it seems you need it a lot.
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