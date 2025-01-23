MQL5 login failed into MT5 terminal

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Hey,

i am running a mt5 terminal & ther is no problem but now i want to run second terminal and in second terminal nql5 community is not logging in after several attepmts as my username & passwords are 100% correct. What to do how do i can login in ?

 

Your username is m.faris (not M.Faris) - because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/m.faris
and your password is your native forum password (which should not be related google and facebook for example).

The place to Community login is this one:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Your username is m.faris (not M.Faris) - because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/m.faris
and your password is your native forum password (which should not be related google and facebook for example).

The place to Community login is this one:

not understanable for me
 
M.Faris #:
not understanable for me

Login into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, with your m.faris login.

If you can't login check what message you see in the Journal tab log.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Login into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, with your m.faris login.

If you can't login check what message you see in the Journal tab log.

okay i'm trying & will tell u

 
I signed with google on the website now i cant sign into the terminal help??
 
HK 1410 #:
I signed with google on the website now i cant sign into the terminal help??

Your MQL5 account login is hk1410.

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