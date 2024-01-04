Login to MQL5 community failed with incorrect password displayed

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After reinstalling the VPS system, I failed to log in to the MQL5 community with an incorrect password displayed. However, I was able to log in normally in other VPS, while the newly installed VPS system was unable to log in and displayed a password or an incorrect account. I confirmed that my account and password were correct and I used a username and password (not an email),

What is the problem?



 
It may be the limitation of your new VPS (for example, as far as I know - new/updated browsers are required for this authorization system, and some more particularities).
You can try to fill Community tab of Metatrader to check the error number.
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