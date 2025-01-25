MACD Value Change
- Hull Moving Average's Trend System
- Candles not getting displayed from the file.
- Requests & Ideas, the beginning
If you have the source code file (mq4), then just change the indicator digits from 3 to 2... or whatever you like.
IndicatorDigits - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Sir I am not talking about after decimal digiits. I am talking about before decimal digits. The value raised unaccountable. I never seen these type of value. Pic Attached. I am using MACD indicator in EA
if ( Cu_MacdMain > 40 && Cu_MacdSignal > 1 && Cu_MacdMain > Cu_MacdSignal) this condition I taking and it work but not matched with display value
Raj Tandon #: Sir I am not talking about after decimal digiits. I am talking about before decimal digits. The value raised unaccountable. I never seen these type of value. Pic Attached. I am using MACD indicator in EA
if ( Cu_MacdMain > 40 && Cu_MacdSignal > 1 && Cu_MacdMain > Cu_MacdSignal) this condition I taking and it work but not matched with display value
The MACD values (and digits) are dependant on the quote values of symbol being used. It does not have a fixed scale (like the RSI for example).
The values you show are totally normal for the BTCUSD symbol ...
for sell the trade : if ( Cu_MacdMain < -200 && Cu_MacdSignal < -1 && Cu_MacdMain < Cu_MacdSignal )
for Buy the trade : if ( Cu_MacdMain < 200 && Cu_MacdSignal < 1 && Cu_MacdMain < Cu_MacdSignal )
The Both Condition Taken For trading but Sell Condition did not give result as per condition. Buy condition is accurate.
Why. ? Is any syntax error in sell
back test option is every tick but in fast mode = 32.
Cu_MacdMain > Cu_MacdSignal in buy and sell
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