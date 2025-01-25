MACD Value Change

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Sir I have an account with [redacted] and download Meta4 from their site. i use Meta4 since 2 years. But from last week I face problem in accessing MACD value display in window. The value Change and display in three digits. Pic Attached. i am not able to understand it.
Files:
value.PNG  4 kb
 
Raj Tandon: Sir I have an account with [redacted] and download Meta4 from their site. i use Meta4 since 2 years. But from last week I face problem in accessing MACD value display in window. The value Change and display in three digits. Pic Attached. i am not able to understand it.

If you have the source code file (mq4), then just change the indicator digits from 3 to 2... or whatever you like.

IndicatorDigits - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference

FYI... I think you posted in the MT5 subforum.

IndicatorDigits - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
IndicatorDigits - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
IndicatorDigits - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
 

Sir I am not talking about after decimal digiits. I am talking about before decimal digits. The value raised unaccountable. I never seen these type of value. Pic Attached. I am using MACD indicator in EA


if (  Cu_MacdMain > 40 &&  Cu_MacdSignal > 1 && Cu_MacdMain >  Cu_MacdSignal) this condition I taking and it work but not matched with display value

Files:
value1.PNG  9 kb
[Deleted]  

Raj Tandon #: Sir I am not talking about after decimal digiits. I am talking about before decimal digits. The value raised unaccountable. I never seen these type of value. Pic Attached. I am using MACD indicator in EA

if (  Cu_MacdMain > 40 &&  Cu_MacdSignal > 1 && Cu_MacdMain >  Cu_MacdSignal) this condition I taking and it work but not matched with display value

The MACD values (and digits) are dependant on the quote values of symbol being used. It does not have a fixed scale (like the RSI for example).

The values you show are totally normal for the BTCUSD symbol ...


 
This Pic Taken from Back Test. It is actual very different to live MACD. I required this type of value how i get in live session
Files:
value2.PNG  9 kb
 
ok thanks i change my condition according to macd.
 

 for sell the trade  : if  (  Cu_MacdMain < -200 &&  Cu_MacdSignal < -1 && Cu_MacdMain <  Cu_MacdSignal )

for Buy the trade  : if  (  Cu_MacdMain < 200 &&  Cu_MacdSignal < 1 && Cu_MacdMain <  Cu_MacdSignal )

The Both Condition Taken For trading but Sell Condition did not give result as per condition. Buy condition is accurate.

Why. ? Is any syntax error in sell

back test option is every tick but in fast mode = 32.

 

Cu_MacdMain >  Cu_MacdSignal in buy and sell

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