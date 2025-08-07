Indicators: Candle Range MT5
The candle range information disappears when the chart is changed.Kindly correct it .Thank you very much.
@krisnara123 #: The candle range information disappears when the chart is changed.Kindly correct it .Thank you very much.
The user Tuan Nguyen Van has been banned for copyright infringement. They will not be able to answer your request nor fix the code for you.
Either fix it yourself or contact the original author/publisher of the code ... "Candle Range MetaTrader Indicator (MT4/MT5)"
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Candle Range MT5:
Candle Range MetaTrader indicator — is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the candle's range in pips on mouseover. In addition, to the High/Low range, it can optionally display the body size (Open/Close) for candles. Multiple display parameters are available to control how the indicator looks. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van