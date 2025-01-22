Indicators: Candle Range MetaTrader indicator
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Candle Range MetaTrader indicator:
Candle Range MetaTrader indicator — is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the candle's range in pips on mouseover. In addition, to the High/Low range, it can optionally display the body size (Open/Close) for candles. Multiple display parameters are available to control how the indicator looks. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.
Author: Tuan Nguyen Van