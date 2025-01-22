Indicators: Candle Range MetaTrader indicator

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Candle Range MetaTrader indicator:

Candle Range MetaTrader indicator — is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the candle's range in pips on mouseover. In addition, to the High/Low range, it can optionally display the body size (Open/Close) for candles. Multiple display parameters are available to control how the indicator looks. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.

Candle Range MetaTrader indicator

Author: Tuan Nguyen Van

 
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