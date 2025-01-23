How can I connect close price of candles in mql5? - page 2
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I want to write the code to connect the close prices of candles to each other in an expert advisor file
Thanks. Ok. But with this approach I can not plot close on the chart. So I think I have to use iCustom function.
https://www.mql5.com/en/book/applications/indicators_make/indicators_buffer_to_plot_mapping
Hmm you can though. You use index 0 as the newest close, and index 1 as the second newest and so on.
Thanks