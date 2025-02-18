Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)"
Thank you
Hello Israel, thank you for putting so much time into the clear projects, especially your analogies appeal to me, you keep your promise to "do everything in small steps". Thank you I'm going to start the project now (11), and I'm quite excited, I'll let you hear from me John
Jee_Pee #:
Hello Israel, thank you for putting so much time into the clear projects, especially your analogies appeal to me, you keep your promise to "do everything in small steps". Thank you I'm going to start the project now (11), and I'm quite excited, I'll let you hear from me John
Hello Israel, thank you for putting so much time into the clear projects, especially your analogies appeal to me, you keep your promise to "do everything in small steps". Thank you I'm going to start the project now (11), and I'm quite excited, I'll let you hear from me John
You're welcome, Thank you for your kind words.
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Check out the new article: Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II).
Discover how to develop an Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5 using multiple indicators like RSI, MA, and Stochastic Oscillator to detect hidden bullish and bearish divergences. Learn to implement effective risk management and automate trades with detailed examples and fully commented source code for educational purposes!
It's crucial to remember that the sole goal of this project is education. Building your confidence in utilizing MQL5 and learning how to recognize these patterns programmatically are its main objectives. Thus, let's get started on this practical project that will increase your understanding of MQL5 and enable you to advance your trading abilities.
In this article, you'll learn:
Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye