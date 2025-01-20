Noob Question on MA Indicator

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hi - so possibly an uber-noob question, but i would like the values of the MA's im using to show on the y-axes of my chart - similar like how the current bid/ask is shown in grey/red - but then in the colour of that particular MA. 

Anybody  have an idea on how to go about this?

Thanks!

 

simple:

void doTheThing(string objn, color lineColor, int window, datetime time, double price, int idx)
{
   if (ObjectFind(0, objn) < 0)
   {
      ObjectCreate(0, objn + IntegerToString(idx), OBJ_HLINE, window, time, price);
   }

   ObjectSetInteger(0, objn + IntegerToString(idx), OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, objn + IntegerToString(idx), OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, objn + IntegerToString(idx), OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
}


in OnCalculate then if your MA is not set as series :

doTheThing("test", clrPurple, 0, 0, mabuffer[rates_total-1], 0);  


or if your MA is set as series:

doTheThing("test", clrPurple, 0, 0, mabuffer[0], 0);  
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