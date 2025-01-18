Experts: Symbol Swap Panel Utility
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Symbol Swap Panel Utility:
Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.
Author: Tien Long Tu