Robot cannot execute trades

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2025.01.15 09:19:46.758      ResistTheBroker (ND#,H1)    CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 1.06 ND# [auto trading disabled by client]

2025.01.15 09:19:46.758      ResistTheBroker (ND#,H1)    Failed to execute trade: 4752

 
Ethan Slang:

2025.01.15 09:19:46.758      ResistTheBroker (ND#,H1)    CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 1.06 ND# [auto trading disabled by client]

2025.01.15 09:19:46.758      ResistTheBroker (ND#,H1)    Failed to execute trade: 4752

It seems that you have not ticked the 'Allow Algo Trading' option in the Common tab of your EA or you have not clicked the Algo Trading button in your MT5 terminal.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It seems that you have not ticked the 'Allow Algo Trading' option in the Common tab of your EA or you have not clicked the Algo Trading button in your MT5 terminal.



I did tick the 'Allow Trading' option. Please refer to the attached screenshots.
 
Ethan Slang #:
I did tick the 'Allow Trading' option. Please refer to the attached screenshots.

Now that you've clicked all the necessary options, the Expert log writes 'auto trading disabled by server' and that means that your broker hasn't enable or doesn't allow algorithmic trading for your trading account.

Contact your broker to resolve this.

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