Archive that stores the alerts - page 2

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Fernando Corrêa #: Couldnt find it

I'm using portable mode, so it is different for me, but in your case it is in one of the folders in your MetaQuotes application data directory — "%APPDATA%\Metaquotes\Terminal"

Just open the "Data Folder" from MetaTrader you should see the "Bases" as a sub-folder.


 

Is there a chance I could configure the folder to be used as this appdata/roaming?

Thinking that I could set on my 2 computers to 1 folder in Onedrive, so the appdata would be the same for both.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Corrêa #: Is there a chance I could configure the folder to be used as this appdata/roaming? Thinking that I could set on my 2 computers to 1 folder in Onedrive, so the appdata would be the same for both.

Then you can use "portable mode" as I do, and set it up on any directory or drive you want, without having to worry about the "appdata/roaming".

However, using OneDrive to synchronise has to be done with care. It will not be a 100% solution, as the other configuration files that ARE encrypted will fail (e.g. accounts, etc.).

I also use OneDrive, but I use Windows NTFS Junction points to only share those folders and files that are safe to do so. For the rest, I leave them as individual and independent of the shared ones. It is not a simple matter. It requires knowledge on how MetaTrader works and some power-user skills on Windows.

Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
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