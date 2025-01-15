Archive that stores the alerts - page 2
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I'm using portable mode, so it is different for me, but in your case it is in one of the folders in your MetaQuotes application data directory — "%APPDATA%\Metaquotes\Terminal"
Just open the "Data Folder" from MetaTrader you should see the "Bases" as a sub-folder.
Is there a chance I could configure the folder to be used as this appdata/roaming?
Thinking that I could set on my 2 computers to 1 folder in Onedrive, so the appdata would be the same for both.
Then you can use "portable mode" as I do, and set it up on any directory or drive you want, without having to worry about the "appdata/roaming".
However, using OneDrive to synchronise has to be done with care. It will not be a 100% solution, as the other configuration files that ARE encrypted will fail (e.g. accounts, etc.).
I also use OneDrive, but I use Windows NTFS Junction points to only share those folders and files that are safe to do so. For the rest, I leave them as individual and independent of the shared ones. It is not a simple matter. It requires knowledge on how MetaTrader works and some power-user skills on Windows.