iCustom is reading the wrong Indicator folder... (Should be 'I' uppercase)
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
- Please Help: MT5 Strategy Tester errors: "No History Data" after bars imported and Flat line on Graph results
- Dukascopy historical data for mt5?
- Best Data Providers for Backtesting
Seow Li Zhi:
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
did you check that the file was at that location? and re compile it? Sometimes when mt4/5 updates, i have to shut down the terminal and restart a couple times OR recompile a standard indicator manually.
Is the user folder correct? in the image the folder is Users\user. kinda weird.
Seow Li Zhi:
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
Step-1: run your MT4 in portable mode
https://www.metatrader5.com/ en/terminal/help/start_ advanced/start
Step-2: recompile your indicator (to get new ex4 file or to see the errors)
Step-3: restart.
Will be fine!
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Seow Li Zhi:What's the [2] at the end of zigzag.ex4
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register