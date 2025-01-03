iCustom is reading the wrong Indicator folder... (Should be 'I' uppercase)

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Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?

 
Seow Li Zhi:
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?

did you check that the file was at that location? and re compile it? Sometimes when mt4/5 updates, i have to shut down the terminal and restart a couple times OR recompile a standard indicator manually.

 
Is the user folder correct? in the image the folder is Users\user. kinda weird.
 
Seow Li Zhi:
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?

Step-1: run your MT4 in portable mode

https://www.metatrader5.com/ en/terminal/help/start_ advanced/start 

Step-2: recompile your indicator (to get new ex4 file or to see the errors)

Step-3: restart.

Will be fine!

Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Seow Li Zhi:
Anyone got this issue before? Context: I'm using tickstory to get dukascopy data, and I'm sure I followed the steps to set up the data. But on other machine and trading live, its no problem. Only the backtest fails to even start. Any idea?

What's the [2] at the end of zigzag.ex4 
 
andrew4789 #:
What's the [2] at the end of zigzag.ex4 

This means that Strategy Tester has tried twice to open the file.

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