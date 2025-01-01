volume does not exit?
FX MT4: in metatrader volume is not volume, but just ticks per minute? correct? so any other indicator eg is invalid such as accum dist ind?
"Tick Volume" is still volume, just a different metric to transacted volume. It is the number of ticks per the entire bar of the time frame you select.
Forex, CFD's and others do not have a centralised exchange, so usually no transaction volume is available, which is why "Tick Volume" is used.
Most MT5 volume indicators, allow you to choose which volume to use in the calculations "Tick Volume" or "Real Volume" ...
PS! I am assuming this is a MT5 question, but your user name makes me think that you posted in the wrong section and are asking about MT4 instead (which only offers "Tick Volume").
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in metatrader volume is not volume, but just ticks per minute?
correct?
so any other indicator eg is invalid such as accum dist ind?