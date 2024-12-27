Cannot select Cloud Network

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Why can I not select the Cloud agent to use and when I try to run the strategy it always defaults to a local core? Any link to documentation about this would be helpful. 


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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Rommel Bandeira:Why can I not select the Cloud agent to use and when I try to run the strategy it always defaults to a local core?

The "Cloud" or local farms, can only be used for Optimisations, not for single run back-tests, which will always run locally.

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