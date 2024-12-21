Windows 11 24H2 Update Problems MT4 Terminals
Cazz223:
Hi,
After updating to Windows 11 24H2, mt4 terminals shut down on their own, whether idling or running task such as back-testing.
Has anyone experienced the same issue?
Kindly raise a flag if so.
Thank you
have you tried to add the exe files to your firewall and antivirus, "exceptions list"? Many users are having similar issues, but on other versions of windows.
Michael Charles Schefe #:
have you tried to add the exe files to your firewall and antivirus, "exceptions list"? Many users are having similar issues, but on other versions of windows.
Event Viewer reported that it's related to ntdll.dll.
I am trying to replace it with an older stable version and see how it goes.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Hi,
After updating to Windows 11 24H2, mt4 terminals shut down on their own, whether idling or running task such as back-testing.
Has anyone experienced the same issue?
Kindly raise a flag if so.
Thank you