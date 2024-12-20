Is it possible to calculate the maximum drawdown reached in an account?
Is it possible to calculate the maximum drawdown reached in an account?
How? How can the development of equity be built?
It depends what you traded. It depends if you need precision or an approximative value.
The general principle is to check the positions in relation to data history. An approximative value can be calculate with OHLC prices, a precise value will need to use ticks data.
There can be other considerations, if you need a great precision at a given time, like swaps and commissions, it can then be very difficult to have the exact values.
If all you need is to know your statistics and not to calculate them yourself, you can make use of MetaTrader's reporting functionality ...
- www.metatrader5.com
If all you need is to know your statistics and not to calculate them yourself, you can make use of MetaTrader's reporting functionality ...
thanks. I was referring to mt4; I agree mt5 us much better here, but most EAs are still on mt4.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Next time, please make sure to post in the correct section, and explain in detail, or else you will get the wrong answer and advice.
MT4 does not have tick history, so calculating accurate drawdown is impossible. All you can do is calculate an approximation using historical M1 OHLC bar data.
However, the amount of M1 data is usually limited by the brokers, so you may not even be able to go too far back, and will have to rely on data from higher time-frames.
I essence, on MT4 in will be difficult to calculate maximum historical drawdown!
Next time, please make sure to post in the correct section, and explain in detail, or else you will get the wrong answer and advice.
MT4 does not have tick history, so calculating accurate drawdown is impossible. All you can do is calculate an approximation using historical M1 OHLC bar data.
However, the amount of M1 data is usually limited by the brokers, so you may not even be able to go too far back, and will have to rely on data from higher time-frames.
I essence, on MT4 in will be difficult to calculate maximum historical drawdown!
unfortunately that was my conclusion as well!
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How? How can the development of equity be built?