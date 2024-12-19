Help removing Market Page on Screen
Hey everyone!
I'm having a problem with my MT5 on the mac I am currently using. I went to the Market page and since then it has been glued on top of my charts to the point where I can't see my charts! Has anyone had this problem happen to them before? I uninstalled MT5 and reinstalled it and the Market page still showed up on my chart!
Any help would be welcome!
Thank you for taking the time to read this and responding :)
p.s. Also for some reason this MT5 won't connect to my [redacted] Trial server. I tried logging in on a different computer using the MT5 platform and it did connect. Really weird. Any advice about this would be great as well!
On a pc, I'd go to Tools ==> Options ==> Commnity, and uncheck Market. But I don't even see the Tools menu item in your screenshot.
Hey everyone!
I'm having a problem with my MT5 on the mac I am currently using. I went to the Market page and since then it has been glued on top of my charts to the point where I can't see my charts! Has anyone had this problem happen to them before? I uninstalled MT5 and reinstalled it and the Market page still showed up on my chart!
Any help would be welcome!
Thank you for taking the time to read this and responding :)
p.s. Also for some reason this MT5 won't connect to my [redacted] Trial server. I tried logging in on a different computer using the MT5 platform and it did connect. Really weird. Any advice about this would be great as well!
to close the market window. click on the tab to open the window, and then, click the close or x button at top right of the window.
Regarding the other issue. You need to contact your broker. Your broker is always your first point of contact.
Thank you guys both for your help! Following your instructions, I was able to remove that market window from my chart!
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Hey everyone!
I'm having a problem with my MT5 on the mac I am currently using. I went to the Market page and since then it has been glued on top of my charts to the point where I can't see my charts! Has anyone had this problem happen to them before? I uninstalled MT5 and reinstalled it and the Market page still showed up on my chart!
Any help would be welcome!
Thank you for taking the time to read this and responding :)
p.s. Also for some reason this MT5 won't connect to my [redacted] Trial server. I tried logging in on a different computer using the MT5 platform and it did connect. Really weird. Any advice about this would be great as well!