I am installing strategy tester agent. on "mql5 cloud network" ask me for my account. Is this my LOGIN on mql5.com ? or my Alpari account?
thanks
Strategy Tester Agent
do you mean my " LOGIN" . On MQL5 I have a LOGIN and PASSWORD.
Thanks
