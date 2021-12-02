mql5 cloud network

I am installing strategy tester agent. on "mql5 cloud network" ask me for my account. Is this my LOGIN on mql5.com ? or my Alpari account?

 

thanks 

Strategy Tester Agent

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 
you mql5 account
 
do you mean my " LOGIN" . On MQL5 I have a LOGIN and PASSWORD.  
 

put it there

Add your relaxtrading where I did put CeleronS.


 
Thanks
