MT4 App - how to turn off Profile messages?
I am running the MT4 app build 1425 on my Iphone and receiving a plethora of messages under Profile. All are apparently informing me that my VPSs are connecting to MQL5.com: "New MQL%.com authorization from 'xx.xxx.xxx.xxx', U.S. New York (MT5 terminal) - previous 'xx.xxx.xxx.xx', NL.
How can I turn off these annoying messages? I looked everywhere.
You have probably enabled IP Binding Notifications here on this website's profile security settings.
Every time you logon with a different IP address, it notifies you, just in case it's someone else logging on with your MQL5 Community credentials.
I am running the MT4 app build 1425 on my Iphone and receiving a plethora of messages under Profile. All are apparently informing me that my VPSs are connecting to MQL5.com: "New MQL%.com authorization from 'xx.xxx.xxx.xxx', U.S. New York (MT5 terminal) - previous 'xx.xxx.xxx.xx', NL.
How can I turn off these annoying messages? I looked everywhere.
if none of the above work, then, in your phone settings you should have mt4/5 app listed under notifications abilities. On my "Android", I can unselect or deselect the app to stop notifications. This does not stop the trading alerts, only stops those pesky changing locations notifications.
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I am running the MT4 app build 1425 on my Iphone and receiving a plethora of messages under Profile. All are apparently informing me that my VPSs are connecting to MQL5.com: "New MQL%.com authorization from 'xx.xxx.xxx.xxx', U.S. New York (MT5 terminal) - previous 'xx.xxx.xxx.xx', NL.
How can I turn off these annoying messages? I looked everywhere.