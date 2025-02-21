MT4 App - how to turn off Profile messages?

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I am running the MT4 app build 1425 on my Iphone and receiving a plethora of messages under Profile. All are apparently informing me that my VPSs are connecting to MQL5.com: "New MQL%.com authorization from 'xx.xxx.xxx.xxx', U.S. New York (MT5 terminal) - previous 'xx.xxx.xxx.xx', NL.

How can I turn off these annoying messages? I looked everywhere.

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thomaslampe65:

I am running the MT4 app build 1425 on my Iphone and receiving a plethora of messages under Profile. All are apparently informing me that my VPSs are connecting to MQL5.com: "New MQL%.com authorization from 'xx.xxx.xxx.xxx', U.S. New York (MT5 terminal) - previous 'xx.xxx.xxx.xx', NL.

How can I turn off these annoying messages? I looked everywhere.

You have probably enabled IP Binding Notifications here on this website's profile security settings.

Every time you logon with a different IP address, it notifies you, just in case it's someone else logging on with your MQL5 Community credentials.


 
thomaslampe65:

I am running the MT4 app build 1425 on my Iphone and receiving a plethora of messages under Profile. All are apparently informing me that my VPSs are connecting to MQL5.com: "New MQL%.com authorization from 'xx.xxx.xxx.xxx', U.S. New York (MT5 terminal) - previous 'xx.xxx.xxx.xx', NL.

How can I turn off these annoying messages? I looked everywhere.

if none of the above work, then, in your phone settings you should have mt4/5 app listed under notifications abilities. On my "Android", I can unselect or deselect the app to stop notifications. This does not stop the trading alerts, only stops those pesky changing locations notifications.

 
Thank you all for your help. I was about to uninstall the app. I will try one solution at a time. THANK YOU!
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