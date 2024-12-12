Set "Enable maximum deviation from quoted price" as default for MT4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Set it up in your Options (Ctrl-O)
Please note that Maximum deviation does not apply when using "Market Execution" Policy and usually it is only used for "Instant Execution" policy (I don't know how it is used for other execution policies.
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Very, very strange trade USDJPY
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.02.02 00:25
The slippage or deviation limitation is only effective if your Execution Type on your account is "Instant Execution". It has no effect on "Market Execution" policy (which has nothing to do with market orders).
Given that you mention having a Raw ECN account, there should be no way it is using "Instant Execution" (which is usually only used by dealing desks).
So, for true ECN, the execution policy will always be "Market Execution" and the slippage/deviation limitation has no effect.
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Hello all,
i trade with EA and i have an issue when market high fluctuate price. My EA can't open the order and it messing with my whole trading setup.
I understand that when i open order manually, i can tick the box for "Enable maximum deviation from quoted price".
Can i make it a default for my MT4 (always tick this "Enable maximum deviation from quoted price" box)?
Thank you and Best regards,
Chinnawat Wiriyawat