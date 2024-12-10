Creating Channel doesn't work?

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Hi,

I can't create a channel. The error message is very confusing. No matter what description I enter, it's always the same. "Description (up to 90 characters)".

Is there a possibility, that MQL5 does not allow creating channels in general? 😔

 

As I see from your screenshot - you did not write the description of the channel, because:

 

For example - I am creeating the channel now -

1. -

2. -

3. -

4. -

--------------------------

So, I do not see any issue with it sorry.

 

🤦‍♀️

Thank you! I didn't notice, that it is an input field below the title.

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