Modern conversions
this is the extent of what I got
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Thomas Bradley Butler: How to create labels like in the image? Mql5 is outdatedUse "bitmap" graphical objects—Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP
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How to create labels like in the image? Mql5 is outdated