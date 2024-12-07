Modern conversions

New comment
 

How to create labels like in the image?  Mql5 is outdated


btc


#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 5
#property indicator_color1 0xFF0015
#property indicator_label1 "Buy"


 Buffer1[i] = Low[i] - ATR[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low - Average True Range
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
 

this is the extent of what I got


emoji

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Thomas Bradley Butler: How to create labels like in the image?  Mql5 is outdated

Use "bitmap" graphical objects—Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP
New comment