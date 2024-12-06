TickVolume is not available MT5 from python
There is no last or volume data in the ticks tab either .
It's probably empty on yours too.
The tick volume is essentially the changes of bid or ask , so you could construct it yourself with each tick .
The last , maybe the last changed value
for forex pairs
There is no last or volume data in the ticks tab either .
It's probably empty on yours too.
The tick volume is essentially the changes of bid or ask , so you could construct it yourself with each tick .
The last , maybe the last changed value
for forex pairs
Thanks for your reply.
I just noticed that too.
Since tick is once by itself, there cannot be a tickVolume.
tickVolume = tick count in an unit time.
I had to set the Period.
Thank you!
MoukemasSu: When I access MT5 from python, I can get date and price information, but not last and tick_volume. I couldn't get them with my own code, nor with the official sample code. The result is always 0. Is there any person who can see tick_volume information in this method?
ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_range(symbol, start_date, end_date, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL)
There is no such thing as tick volume on ticks data, only on bar rates data.
Tick volume is simply a tick count, so for tick data each reading is simply a single tick.
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When I access MT5 from python, I can get date and price information, but not last and tick_volume.
I couldn't get them with my own code, nor with the official sample code. The result is always 0.
Is there any person who can see tick_volume information in this method?