problem with my trade HELP
Do you know why my trade was a loser when it was supposed to hit my tp?
here is the link to the image of my trade
its uptate in english now
Great, thanks.
Your position was closed at SL level by High spread around midnight (aka "rollover" spread).
Consider either one:
-- close all trades by the end of the day
-- move SL further (or remove completely)
-- improve entry (i.e. your strategy)
lol I'm really new and didn't know what a spread was.
I underestimated its importance
28/11 at midnight spread EURGBP went up x7 times vs normal (screen).
Crazy, but there is nothing that could be done - such market phenomena (pretty much all pairs).
Happy trading!
🙂
so that means that if I had mounted my sl, the spark plug would have touched my tp?
because the spread hit my sl at the moment the move was going to hit my tp.
Crazy rollover widen spread is bad. Meaning even without SL, your TP might not have been hit because SELL position closes at Ask price.
Don’t worry - this is a common learning curve. Spend more time reading, learning and experimenting. Experienced traders develop strategies to tackle these issues effectively.
and your image shows that the spread was large too, even high for that pair.
You should not use mt4/5 from this site. You should only use installers from a broker. As the mt4/5 from this site is for beta testing only. It often has bugs, AND the spreads are bigger than many brokers.
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Do you know why my trade was a loser when it was supposed to hit my tp?
here is the link to the image of my trade