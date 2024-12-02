Enum as Input in string
#define Nonfarm_Payrolls "Nonfarm Payrolls" #define CPI_y_y "CPI y/y" #define BoE_Interest_Rate_Decision "BoE Interest Rate Decision" #define Fed_Interest_Rate_Decision "Fed Interest Rate Decision" #define ECB_Interest_Rate_Decision "ECB Interest Rate Decision" #define BoC_Interest_Rate_Decision "BoC Interest Rate Decision" #define RBNZ_Interest_Rate_Decision "RBNZ Interest Rate Decision" #define BoJ_Interest_Rate_Decision "BoJ Interest Rate Decision" #define Nationwide_HPI_y_y "Nationwide HPI y/y" string EVENT_NAMES = Nonfarm_Payrolls + "," + CPI_y_y + "," + BoE_Interest_Rate_Decision + "," + Fed_Interest_Rate_Decision + "," + ECB_Interest_Rate_Decision + "," + BoC_Interest_Rate_Decision + "," + RBNZ_Interest_Rate_Decision + "," + BoJ_Interest_Rate_Decision + "," + Nationwide_HPI_y_y; void OnTick(void) { StringFind(EVENT_NAMES, event.name); }
Yashar Seyyedin #:Thank you for your response. However, I tried it and still didnt work. I tried to make a string function instead, and it works now
string eventString(){ if(eventName == Nonfarm_Payrolls){return "Nonfarm Payrolls";} else if(eventName == CPI_y_y){return "CPI y/y";} else if(eventName == BoE_Interest_Rate_Decision){return "BoE Interest Rate Decision";} else if(eventName == Fed_Interest_Rate_Decision){return "Fed Interest Rate Decision";} else if(eventName == ECB_Interest_Rate_Decision){return "ECB Interest Rate Decision";} else if(eventName == BoC_Interest_Rate_Decision){return "BoC Interest Rate Decision";} else if(eventName == RBNZ_Interest_Rate_Decision){return "RBNZ Interest Rate Decision";} else if(eventName == BoJ_Interest_Rate_Decision){return "BoJ Interest Rate Decision";} else if(eventName == Retail_Sales_m_m){return "Retail Sales m/m";} else return "Choose One News"; }
donnacitra98 #:
Thank you for your response. However, I tried it and still didnt work. I tried to make a string function instead, and it works now
Thank you for your response. However, I tried it and still didnt work. I tried to make a string function instead, and it works now
string EventToString(EVENT_NAME eventname){ string eventstring = EnumToString(eventName); StringReplace(eventstring,"_"," "); //--- return(eventstring); }
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey all,
I would like to ask if anyone of you know how to get enum as an input variable in string. I tried this #define method and StringFind() function but it produce some error and warning as per this picture. Here I also attach the code I tried to write: