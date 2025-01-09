Indicators: Range Levels

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Range Levels:

The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.

Range Levels

Author: Evgeniy Chumakov

 
Good job. But do people still use mql4? I think mql5 would have been better because it's modern.
 
Automated-Trading:

Range Levels:

Author: Evgeniy Chumakov

mt4 is good. Some are not programmed in mt5. And that's pretty bad. I can't program mt4 and mt5 indicators myself. It's too complicated and hard to understand for me.

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