Indicators: Range Levels
Good job. But do people still use mql4? I think mql5 would have been better because it's modern.
Automated-Trading:
Author: Evgeniy Chumakov
mt4 is good. Some are not programmed in mt5. And that's pretty bad. I can't program mt4 and mt5 indicators myself. It's too complicated and hard to understand for me.
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Range Levels:
The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.
Author: Evgeniy Chumakov