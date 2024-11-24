Purchase product using account balance
Your MQL5 account balance is on your profile here (on the right side):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/qhumanani/accounting
If you want to buy the product so you open Metatrader, fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with the confirmation of sucessful login with Metatrader journal), open Purchased tab, find the product and buy.
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If any issue - write to the servicer desk.
Your MQL5 account balance is on your profile here (on the right side):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/qhumanani/accounting
If you want to buy the product so you open Metatrader, fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with the confirmation of sucessful login with Metatrader journal), open Purchased tab, find the product and buy.
-------------------
If any issue - write to the servicer desk.
Thanks Sergey will do so rightaway
What message is given when you try to purchase the product?
What is written in the Journal log when you are trying purchase the product?
When you go to your "Payments" section of your website profile, is the amount fully available or is part of it "locked" for some reason?
Is your community account perhaps under review with "Financial Operations Limited" message in the banner?
Remember that we cannot see your computer, so you will have to provide more detail if you need help.
EDIT1: I removed your previous post with the image of the product because it would be considered indirect advertising of the product.
EDIT2: I have edited your image to obfuscate the product name and inserted into a previous post of yours.
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Hi Good People,
I had $11 in my account and came accross a product priced $30 which I was interested in, I then topped up the balance in my account{