Issue with Catalog Pages in MQL5 Market

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Hello,
I have encountered an issue with the catalog pages in the Market.

When navigating between pages, the products from the first page are displayed instead of the correct products for the selected page.

Could you please investigate and resolve this issue?

Thank you in advance for your assistance.



 
The "Popular" section remains the very first page (there is some logic to this).
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
The "Popular" section remains the very first page (there is some logic to this).
Pages do not work only in the general catalog, such as MetaTrader 5. If you go to Utilities (for example), everything works fine in that section. The issue occurs only on the main Market page
 
I have reported this to the admins.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I have reported this to the admins.
Thank you. 
 
This issue has been fixed now.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
This issue has been fixed now.
Thank you very much 
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