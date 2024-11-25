Issue with Catalog Pages in MQL5 Market
The "Popular" section remains the very first page (there is some logic to this).
I have reported this to the admins.
This issue has been fixed now.
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Hello,
I have encountered an issue with the catalog pages in the Market.
When navigating between pages, the products from the first page are displayed instead of the correct products for the selected page.
Could you please investigate and resolve this issue?
Thank you in advance for your assistance.