Calendar News Issue
It is good that that the impact values are not same ones - it means that the calendars are copying everything from each other and placing the values according to their own research for example.
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Why MQL Calendar is upside down ?.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.16 07:53
All calendars are independent from each other (they are not connected to each other according to impacted news events and forecasting velues for the events). It means: the calendars are estimating the impacts (low/medium/high) for any news events by themselves according to their own research.
We all know that NFP is high impacted news event. As to the other news events so it depends on the calendar (it is what we all know about it).
You are free to use Forex Factory or TradingView for broader news coverage (not included in MetaQuotes calendar).
I am taking news and events values from calendar into my Expert Advisor. My expert advisor stop trading during news event. these news are high impact and not available in mql calendar.
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Hello,
I have observed that certain high-impact news events are available on platforms such as Forex Factory, TradingView, and others, but they are not reflected in the MetaQuotes calendar.
As a result, my Expert Advisor (EA) does not halt trading activity during these events, which could negatively impact my trading performance.
Could anyone explain why these news events are not included in the MetaQuotes calendar?
Thank You.
Forex Factory News Calendar
Meta Quote News Calendar.