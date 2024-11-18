Withdraw problems

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has anyone else noticed that the withdraw is withdrawing more than is put in?  I withdrew $79 and it takes out $80.58 but only sends me $79 and the $1.58 is missing
[Deleted]  
Thomas Bradley Butler: has anyone else noticed that the withdraw is withdrawing more than is put in?  I withdrew $79 and it takes out $80.58 but only sends me $79 and the $1.58 is missing

Did you not read that a commission fee is applied to every withdrawal?

It is right there in normal text when you select a withdrawal method. There is no way to miss it, but it seems you did.

EDIT: Here is an example for selecting withdrawal via credit card ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Did you not read that a commission fee is applied to every withdrawal?

It is right that in normal text when you select a withdrawal method. There is no way to miss it, but it seems you did.

That never happened before. Comm is 20% of sales.  I am talking about withdraw of $79 already after comm.  Is it new?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Did you not read that a commission fee is applied to every withdrawal?

It is right there in normal text when you select a withdrawal method. There is no way to miss it, but it seems you did.

EDIT: Here is an example for selecting withdrawal via credit card ...


its the way it is being calculated. it is different, than before

 
Thomas Bradley Butler #:

That never happened before. Comm is 20% of sales.  I am talking about withdraw of $79 already after comm.  Is it new?

The commission is the fee Metaquotes charges. 

The fees Fernando mentioned are the fees of the payment providers that transfer your money, and they are applied since this market exists.

[Deleted]  
Thomas Bradley Butler #: That never happened before. Comm is 20% of sales.  I am talking about withdraw of $79 already after comm.  Is it new?

Not that commission! I am referring to the commission on the withdrawal page on your profile.

EDIT: And no, it is not new. It has always been there (at least that I remember) with different percentages depending on the method used.

 
Thomas Bradley Butler #:

its the way it is being calculated. it is different, than before

No, it's not. It has always been like that.

[Deleted]  
Thomas Bradley Butler #: its the way it is being calculated. it is different, than before

It is even shown in the article Payments and payment methods (see bubble number 3) ...


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