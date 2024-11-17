unable to migrate to vps

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i am trying to link my ea to a vps - these are the errors i am encountering, how do i fix this? tried several different things and nothing has worked as of yet. any help much appriceated - thanks, kyle.
 
Issue resolved, a problem with the Wi-Fi, some networks don't allow connection similar to this if they are not deemed safe enough - ie work wifi, fixed this by migrating on a mobile hotspot.
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