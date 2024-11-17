MQL5 account login error
Sir why my account is not opening in mql 5 login fail please help me.
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
Your login is savanivijay and if you don't remember your password, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
I have reset the password but I get login failed error
GQ 0 11:13:13.328 Terminal Octa Markets MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4673 started for Octa Markets Incorporated
RD 0 11:13:13.328 Terminal Windows 10 build 18363, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.60GHz, AVX2, 4 / 7 Gb memory, 197 / 237 Gb disk, admin, GMT+5
GF 0 11:13:13.328 Terminal C:\Program Files\Octa Markets MetaTrader 5
IE 2 11:13:13.867 please upgrade to Windows 10 Codename 22H2 (october 2022 update) or later
MQ 0 11:13:14.568 Network '62024676': authorized on OctaFX-Real through MT5-Real-Trade3-Access1 (ping: 28.30 ms, build 4260)
QN 0 11:13:14.568 Network '62024676': previous successful authorization performed from 150.107.232.87 on 2024.11.16 10:05:08
LO 0 11:13:15.142 Network '62024676': terminal synchronized with Octa Markets Incorporated: 0 positions, 0 orders, 282 symbols, 0 spreads
NR 0 11:13:15.142 Network '62024676': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
OK 0 11:13:15.292 Network '62024676': scanning network for access points
NM 0 11:13:17.183 Network '62024676': scanning network finished
DR 2 11:13:39.538 Signal '62024676': failed get list of signals
KG 2 11:13:44.379 MQL5.community authorization failed
PH 2 11:13:49.422 MQL5 MQL5.community account registration failed - user: SavaniVijay / savanivijay9081@gmail.com [403 status]
DG 2 11:16:59.175 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products [401]
RJ 2 11:17:23.865 Signal '62024676': failed get list of signals
OO 2 11:17:29.354 MQL5.community authorization failed
MM 2 11:17:41.975 MQL5 Base failed connect to server
HD 2 11:17:45.062 MQL5 Base failed connect to server
PS 2 11:19:10.508 MQL5.community authorization failed \,THIS ERRER
1. Your MQL5 Community tab login is savanivijay (and not your email) - because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/savanivijay
2. About error 403 - read this blog post for all possible reasons of this error: Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
You are trying to REGISTER with a MQL5 account, when you have already done that!
You need to click the LOGIN option in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
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