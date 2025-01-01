Indicators: PPF - Past Present Future
Changing time frames changes the outcome. What is the reason? Is this not price based?
The pattern is different—Is that not obvious?
Assuming the default parameter setting for the sample period, 24 bars of hourly data is obviously different to 24 bars of daily data (or what ever other time-frame you compare).
The pattern is different—Is that not obvious?
Assuming the default parameter setting for the sample period, 24 bars of hourly data is obviously different to 24 bars of daily data (or what ever other time-frame you compare).
Yes, it is obvious that changing time frames changes the outcome. To me, that is a problem. The daily open is always the same no matter the chart period.
The pattern is different—Is that not obvious?
Assuming the default parameter setting for the sample period, 24 bars of hourly data is obviously different to 24 bars of daily data (or what ever other time-frame you compare).
If changing chart periods changes the prediction, then how does one use this indicator?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
PPF - Past Present Future:
The same PNB from Yousufkhodja Sultonov.
Author: Evgeniy Chumakov