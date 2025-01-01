Indicators: PPF - Past Present Future

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PPF - Past Present Future:

The same PNB from Yousufkhodja Sultonov.

PPF - Past Present Future

Author: Evgeniy Chumakov

 
Thanks very much for this novel indicator.  I would like to give it 5 stars. I found the discussion  Yousufkhodja Sultonov was having to be very interesting.
 
jnevins Nevins #:
Thanks very much for this novel indicator.  I would like to give it 5 stars. I found the discussion  Yousufkhodja Sultonov was having to be very interesting.
Thank you!
 

Changing time frames changes the outcome.  What is the reason?  Is this not price based?

[Deleted]  
@Avery Horton #:Changing time frames changes the outcome.  What is the reason?  Is this not price based?

The pattern is different—Is that not obvious?

Assuming the default parameter setting for the sample period, 24 bars of hourly data is obviously different to 24 bars of daily data (or what ever other time-frame you compare).

 


I modified the indicator to allow the use to use open, close, high or low.  


The original article mentioned open but the indicator used close.    Don't see much difference.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The pattern is different—Is that not obvious?

Assuming the default parameter setting for the sample period, 24 bars of hourly data is obviously different to 24 bars of daily data (or what ever other time-frame you compare).

Yes, it is obvious that changing time frames changes the outcome.  To me, that is a problem.  The daily open is always the same no matter the chart period.  

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The pattern is different—Is that not obvious?

Assuming the default parameter setting for the sample period, 24 bars of hourly data is obviously different to 24 bars of daily data (or what ever other time-frame you compare).

If changing chart periods changes the prediction, then how does one use this indicator?

 
Avery Horton #: If changing chart periods changes the prediction, then how does one use this indicator?

WOW.

Avery Horton #: Yes, it is obvious that changing time frames changes the outcome.  To me, that is a problem.  The daily open is always the same no matter the chart period.  

AGAIN. WOW.

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