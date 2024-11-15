Out of sample vs. demo performance - page 2
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Did you not notice?
It means that your test range is much larger than the available tick data provided by your broker.
You did not pay attention to what I stated before ...
Bring up the "Symbols" (Ctrl-U) window, and in the "Ticks" section check what the first available tick data for the symbol, or hover your mouse over the "red" section of the modelling in the back-test report and see which is the starting date of the available tick data, or read the Journal log of the Strategy Tester to see which was the available tick data time range.
Did you not notice?
It means that your test range is much larger than the available tick data provided by your broker.
You did not pay attention to what I stated before ...
Bring up the "Symbols" (Ctrl-U) window, and in the "Ticks" section check what the first available tick data for the symbol, or hover your mouse over the "red" section of the modelling in the back-test report and see which is the starting date of the available tick data, or read the Journal log of the Strategy Tester to see which was the available tick data time range.
I noticed, i also noticed my entire range of tick data was about 7 months which doesn't help me a whole ton in the statistical significance department..
Then see if the available tick data is different between a demo account and a real account for the same broker. If neither is sufficient, then search for a different broker.
Also, please note that you have network connectivity problems ...
This may be the reason for the reduced tick data.