Experts: simple mt5 trade copier
Please help me understand this:
I can see in your code that you store the master ticket in the slave comments order. You even use that as comparison to match a slave order to the equivalent master order.
However, when I tested your EA, the Slave order comment does not show anything. It is empty. I thought it is supposed to show the equivalence master ticket... Why is it blank?
Since it is blank, why is it able to resolve a statement in your code like: StringToInteger(PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT)) == masterTicket)
Thanks in advance
updated version of the trade copier
Please help me understand this:
I can see in your code that you store the master ticket in the slave comments order. You even use that as comparison to match a slave order to the equivalent master order.
However, when I tested your EA, the Slave order comment does not show anything. It is empty. I thought it is supposed to show the equivalence master ticket... Why is it blank?
Since it is blank, why is it able to resolve a statement in your code like: StringToInteger(PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT)) == masterTicket)
Thanks in advance
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simple mt5 trade copier:
simple mt5 trade copier
Author: Allan Maurice Mwesigwa