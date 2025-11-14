Experts: simple mt5 trade copier

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simple mt5 trade copier:

simple mt5 trade copier

Author: Allan Maurice Mwesigwa

 
Is there any way to change lot size for slave?
 
timmytrade #:
Is there any way to change lot size for slave?

yes there is a way

 
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa #:

yes there is a way

How to do that?

 

Please help me understand this:

I can see in your code that you store the master ticket in the slave comments order. You even use that as comparison to match a slave order to the equivalent master order.

However, when I tested your EA, the Slave order comment does not show anything. It is empty. I thought it is supposed to show the equivalence master ticket... Why is it blank?

Since it is blank, why is it able to resolve a statement in your code like: StringToInteger(PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT)) == masterTicket)

Thanks in advance

 

updated version of the trade copier

Files:
copierX.mq5  23 kb
 
Boyifx Boyifx #:

Please help me understand this:

I can see in your code that you store the master ticket in the slave comments order. You even use that as comparison to match a slave order to the equivalent master order.

However, when I tested your EA, the Slave order comment does not show anything. It is empty. I thought it is supposed to show the equivalence master ticket... Why is it blank?

Since it is blank, why is it able to resolve a statement in your code like: StringToInteger(PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT)) == masterTicket)

Thanks in advance

check the updated version

 
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa #:

check the updated version

the log file will be huge, as it keeps on write non stop for a slave account.  

 
hello bro, i dont understand about setup account master and slave? do you have function login on EA ?
 
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa #:

updated version of the trade copier

Hi Bro, please help this error at Array.mqh

'ERR_USER_ITEM_NOT_FOUND' - undeclared identifier Array.mqh 171 20


 
thanks for your contribution. it really helpful
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