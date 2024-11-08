ColorMix.mqh ?

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Where can I get the ColorMix.mqh library?
 
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco:
Where can I get the ColorMix.mqh library?

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2579

Graphical Interfaces IX: The Color Picker Control (Chapter 1)
Graphical Interfaces IX: The Color Picker Control (Chapter 1)
  • www.mql5.com
With this article we begin chapter nine of series of articles dedicated to creating graphical interfaces in MetaTrader trading terminals. It consists of two chapters where new elements of controls and interface, such as color picker, color button, progress bar and line chart are presented.
 
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco:
Where can I get the ColorMix.mqh library?
And you can find it here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45596
(click on Expand)
MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7
MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7
  • www.mql5.com
The final seventh part of the book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and general-purpose technologies such as networking, databases, and cryptography.
 
Muchas gracias, 
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